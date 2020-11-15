Buhari not interested in keeping Nigeria together –Ayo Adebanjo

…says youths have right to protest

A Chieftain of the Yoruba socio– cultural organisation, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari, saying he is not interested keeping Nigeria together.

The nonagenarian said this in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, while reacting to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) freezing of the accounts of the promoters of the #EndSARS protesters. The apex bank, last week, got a court order to freeze the accounts of about 20 financiers of the protests which rocked Nigeria but went awry as hoodlums hijacked the peaceful protests and unleashed mayhem across the country – looting, setting public and private properties ablaze. Police stations were also not spared.

“They have the right to protest under the Constitution. But the government’s dictatorial approaches in killing them at the Lekki Toll Plaza make those sympathetic to them hijack the protest which turned violent. Trying to freeze the accounts of the sponsors, will only exacerbate the already tense situation,” Adebanjo said.

Also, he said that the reformation embarked upon by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohamed Adamu will not yield any results He said: “Go and freeze the accounts of the sponsors of Boko Haram and fire the officers aiding them. Restructure the federation before election.

This is the only way you can convince us that you are not embarking on Islamisation and Fulanisation of the country. Why are they going back in the cause of setting up panels of inquiry to look into the police brutality?

All the violence is not the youth. It was after the killing that some people sympathetic to them went violent. “I am surprised Buhari is not interested in keeping this country together. What has he done? He has turned the people of the country against themselves. The enemy of the country today is Buhari, no one should be deceived about that.”

