News Top Stories

Buhari not interested in keeping Nigeria together –Ayo Adebanjo

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji Comment(0)

…says youths have right to protest

 

A Chieftain of the Yoruba socio– cultural organisation, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari, saying he is not interested keeping Nigeria together.

 

The nonagenarian said this in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, while reacting to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) freezing of the accounts of the promoters of the #EndSARS protesters. The apex bank, last week, got a court order to freeze the accounts of about 20 financiers of the protests which rocked Nigeria but went awry as hoodlums hijacked the peaceful protests and unleashed mayhem across the country – looting, setting public and private properties ablaze. Police stations were also not spared.

 

“They have the right to protest under the Constitution. But the government’s dictatorial approaches in killing them at the Lekki Toll Plaza make those sympathetic to them hijack the protest which turned violent. Trying to freeze the accounts of the sponsors, will only exacerbate the already tense situation,” Adebanjo said.

 

Also, he said that the reformation embarked upon by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohamed Adamu will not yield any results He said: “Go and freeze the accounts of the sponsors of Boko Haram and fire the officers aiding them. Restructure the federation before election.

 

This is the only way you can convince us that you are not embarking on Islamisation and Fulanisation of the country. Why are they going back in the cause of setting up panels of inquiry to look into the police brutality?

 

All the violence is not the youth. It was after the killing that some people sympathetic to them went violent. “I am surprised Buhari is not interested in keeping this country together. What has he done? He has turned the people of the country against themselves. The enemy of the country today is Buhari, no one should be deceived about that.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Gbajabiamila raises hope of resolving Nigeria, Ghana’s face-off

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

…as traders narrate ordeals The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday said he was hopeful that Nigeria and Ghana would arrive at a mutually acceptable resolution of the trade disputes that erupted some weeks back. Gbajabiamila, who led a delegation of lawmakers from the House, said this when the delegation […]
Top Stories

COVID-19: Trump takes steroid after oxygen level drop – Doctor

Posted on Author Reporter

  US President Donald Trump is being treated with the steroid dexamethasone after “limited” oxygen level drops on Friday and Saturday, his doctor says But he is said to be doing well and could even possibly be discharged back to the White House on Monday, reports the BBC. Dr Sean Conley finally reveals that Trump […]
News

Demolition of Nigerian Embassy, national embarrassment, says PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

T he Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday described the demolition of the Nigeria’s Embassy in Accra, Ghana, as a national embarrassment.     The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government had brought shame to the country.     The party said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: