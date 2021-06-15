News Top Stories

Buhari not listening to Nigerians, says Soyinka

Nobel Laurette, Prof. Wole Soyinka, yesterday expressed frustration at the dismissive attitude of President Muhammadu Buhari to serious national issues for which citizens have been shouting themselves hoarse in the last couple of months.

 

The playwright and social critic said President Buhari’s response to the issue of open grazing in a recent interview on a national television, showed that he had either been asleep and not listening to Nigerians or lacks the capacity to understand the issues at stake in the country.

 

Soyinka said by directing the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to produce a colonial gazette, which created grazing routes for cattle herders in some parts of the country and to apply the rules in that gazette, President Buhari had shown he was not abreast of the issues on the front burner.

 

In an appearance on Arise Television yesterday, Soyinka faulted the move by the President to dig up a colonial law just to recover grazing lands on behalf of the herders.

 

Soyinka recalled that Buhari’s countenance when he appeared on a television interview recently gave the false impression that he was on top of all the challenges confronting Nigeria when indeed the country was on a nose dive.

 

He charged President Buhari to drop his false confidence and start taking actions on the country’s challenges before the entire system collapsed beyond remedy. Soyinka admonished President Buhari to speak “like a leader who is awake to the realities of the situation” of things in the country.

