Buhari not working for interim govt, truncation of democracy -Presidency replies el-Rufai, others

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

…says Tinubu backs cashless policy

The Presidency has described as untrue allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari’s cashless policy was a ploy to heat up the polity with a view to truncating democracy and impose an interim government on Nigerians.
Recently the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, had alleged that the President’s insistence on imposing the naira swap and cashless policy on the people was a ploy to stoke crisis by making life hard for the people so that the oncoming elections may not hold.
He equally alleged that the cashless policy was to incite the people against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the polls so that it could lose the general elections.
Recall also that the Leader of the House of Representatives, Ado Doguwa, had on Thursday alleged that the cashless policy was to blackmail the ruling party and make it look bad and insensitive yo the plights of the people.
Several other stakeholders’ have held similar opinion that the hardship caused by the cashless policy and naira swap as well as fuel scarcity were being orchestrated by the government to derail democracy in the country.
However, apparently responding to these allegations, a Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement Friday said it would be inconceivable for anyone to accuse President Buhari of planning to jeopardise democracy in the country.
While insisting that elections would hold as scheduled beginning from next week, the Presidential spokesman maintained that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was solidly in support of the controversial cashless policy and naira swap.

 

