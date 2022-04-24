Buhari, Obasanjo, govs, monarchs, others pay tributes to Alaafin of Oyo

It’s the end of era.

That was how sitting and former governors, monarch rulers, politicians as well as influential Nigerians described the death of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, Alaafin of Oyo who went the way of all mortals, Friday, April 22 at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado – Ekiti, Ekiti State.

From Muhammadu Buhari to governors, Ortom of Benue State, Olurotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, to Deji of Akure, to Minister of Youth, Sport Development, Sunday Dare, to former Lagos State governor and APC presidential aspirant Bola Tinubu, they were all united in their grief over the demise of the monarch who reigned for 52 years.

President Buhari lauds 52 years remarkable reign

Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari in a statement by his spokesman Femi Adesina, lauded the late traditional rulers for ruling the Oyo Kingdom for 52 years. According to him, his reign covered major historic transactions in the country and witnessed transformations in his domain.

The President affirms that the Alaafin of Oyo’s 52 years rule was remarkable in many ways, most significant was the emphasis he placed on human development, thereby encouraging learning as a culture and formal education as a necessity while promoting values of peace and stability.

As a highly revered traditional ruler, Buhari noted the late monarch’s numerous participation in national meetings and conferences to shape the future of the country, and the living words of wisdom he shared at every opportunity on unity and people-focused governance.

Alaafin’s passage was like a dream – Obasanjo

Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

To former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the passage of the late Adeyemi, is like a dream even as he described the late monarch as a symbol of a nation’s epic struggle for self-discovery and self-actualisation.

Obasanjo’s letter of condolence to the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, was made available through his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi to newsmen in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Obasanjo, who is currently in Ethiopia, condoled with the governor, the family of Oba Adeyemi and the entire people of Oyo on the transition.

He stated that the late highly revered monarch was a patriotic and highly respected traditional ruler who had immeasurable love for his people and great faith in a united Nigeria, declaring “he stood out as a voice of forthrightness in national affairs and he was as well a fervent promoter of mutual tolerance and understanding not only among the diverse people who live in his domain but also across the country.”

Adeyemi, statesman, nationalist with passion for united Nigeria – Kalu

To former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, the late monarch made invaluable contributions to nation building through various platforms, and that the late paramount ruler will be remembered as a selfless statesman and nationalist with passion for a united and indivisible Nigeria.

The Chief Whip of the Senate in his condolence message, called on the family of the late monarch to sustain the remarkable deeds of their late patriarch, adding that the 52 year reign of the late traditional ruler was historic, remarkable and successful.

He said: “the passing of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III is a big loss to the country. ”

A Big Iroko Has fallen, says Tinubu

To former Lagos State governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, after ascending to the royal throne at the age of 31,

Alaafin became one of the most influential, greatly respected traditional rulers in Yorubaland, Nigeria and indeed Africa and beyond. Alaafin fostered harmony and brought prosperity and development to the ancient Oyo Kingdom. He was loved by his people. An elder-statesman and patriot,

Alaafin Adeyemi was bold and courageous. He spoke truth to power. His interventions in national affairs helped the nation navigate difficult moments and helped usher a more just society. He played vital roles in the struggle for democracy, working assiduously towards the establishment of our democracy.

Alaafin, brave courageus – Ortom

Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State in a condolence message to his Oyo state counterpart, Seyi Makinde described the late Oyo monarch as a brave and courageous king who did everything possible to preserve the culture and tradition of his people.

He noted that Oba Adeyemi’s reign witnessed peace and unity of the kingdom, which created the enabling environment for growth and development, not just in Oyo State but also the country at large.

Ortom lamented that the late monarch departed at a time when his wisdom and wealth of experience was needed to navigate through the murky waters of politics and the national insecurity threatening the corporate exitence of our dear country, Nigeria.

A national tragedy, personal loss – Gani Adams

Wale Elegbede

Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, described the death of foremost Yoruba monarch, as a national tragedy, collosal and personal loss to him, saying the foremost Yoruba monarch had lived a worthy life all through his reign.

Iba Adams in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media Kehinde Aderemi, which he signed personally expressed shock at the news of the death of the top monarch, stating that Nigeria, Yoruba and the ancient town of Oyo had loss a great monarch, whose life was a true reflection of complete Yoruba monarch.

“Kabiesi’s death is surely a national tragedy, it is a personal loss to me and it ended a chapter in the annals of this country.

The Yoruba has loss a true and revered monarch and a repository of history and knowledge “A sudden cloud has overwhelmed the entire Yoruba land and we can hardly forget the roles of Alaafin as the top Yoruba monarch in a hurry.”

End of an era, say Oluwo, Deji of Akure

Ayobami Agboola and Adewale Momoh

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, and the Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo, said the death of the foremost traditional ruler in Yorubaland, was a monumental loss to the traditional institution and that it was the end of an era. Both monarchs in different messages said the vacuum created by his demise would be difficult to fill.

Oluwo further said that the death of Alaafin is no doubt the end of an era saying the monarch was a force and a true, responsible father to the Yoruba nation.

To Oba Aladetoyinbo, Alaafin lived a worthy and fulfilled life, “though we are pained and feel saddened that he is leaving us at a time when his wealth of experience is still needed among the traditional institutions.”

He came ahead of his time –Adewusi

To Postmaster General of the Federation, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, the revered monarch came ahead of his time. Adewusi, in his first reaction to the demise of the referred monarch, also recalled his last encounter less than two months ago.

The Postmaster General said Alaafin was a genius and this was clear to those who had opportunity to be close to him. He said the late monarch was a deep intellectual whose knowledge of the culture of his people, the tradition, history and the politics and economy of the world was unequaled.

Life, times of Alaafin glorious era – Florence Ajimobi

Widow of the former governor of Oyo State, Dr (Mrs.) Florence Ajimobi, described the life and times of the late Alaafin as a glorious era in the history of the ancient town of Oyo, the State and Nigeria.

Bolaji Tunji, former Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy to Senator Abiola Ajimobi, on behalf of Mrs. Ajimobi, said the passage of the monarch came as a shock considering its suddenness.

She said: “Indeed, the passage of this legendary King marks the end of another glorious era in monarchical institution in Yorubaland, Nigeria, Africa, the Americas, the Carribeans and other places where the Alaafin had taken the ‘gospel’ of the uniqueness of the Yoruba race.”

Alaafin: Another great iroko tree has fallen – Akeredolu

Adewale Momoh Akure

Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, described the death as a big blow to the Oyo Kingdom, Yoruba race, and the country at large.

Akeredolu, who said he received the news of demise of the revered monarch with a rude shock, said that the deceased monarch did not only lived from the growth of Oyo kingdom for the entire Yoruba race and the country at large, the governor stated that he was a unifying factor with the southwest region and beyond.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, Akeredolu, said “We have lost a quintessential traditional ruler and custodian of the Yoruba culture. His contributions to the development and advancement of the country and Yoruba Land in particular are unquantifiable.”

Oyetola, Ooni: His transition signifies end of an era

Ayobami Agboola Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, in his tribute described the passing of the Alaafin of Oyo as shocking, saying it signifies the end of an era.

The Governor condoled withthe late royal father’s family, the government and people of Oyo State over the unfortunate incident. He described Alaafin’s transition as a personal loss because, according to him, the late monarch was “a good friend of Osun who was always ready to identify with our government and celebrate our humble accomplishments and achievements.”

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Osun, I commiserate with Governor Seyi Makinde, the royal family, subjects, friends and associates of the late traditional ruler. Also, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi in a statement by his media aide, Otuba Moses Olafare, described the passage of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III as a loss to the entire Oduduwa race worldwide.

Ooni Ogunwusi who doubles as the Natural Head of Oduduwa race worldwide stated that the late Alaafin was a worthy elder whose entire lifetime was dedicated to the promotion of the prestigious Yoruba culture and advancement of humanity.

Sunday Dare: We ‘ll miss him

Youth and Sports Development Minister Chief Sunday Dare, described the demise of Oba Adeyemi III as a huge loss, not only to the people of Oyo State but to Nigeria as a whole.

He said: “Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III was a very committed sports lover who promoted boxing and actively participated in it. “He was a youth friendly leader who accommodated everyone without discriminating. He will be sorely missed.”

Alaafin’s passing tragic – Dapo Abiodun

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin,Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State described the monarch’s death as tragic and occurred when least expected.

He said: “I commiserate with the Oyomesi, the wives and children of the late monarch and the entire Adeyemi family over this irreplaceable loss. I pray for their comfort and peace at the trying times.

“It is unfortunate that Kabiyesi had to take his leave of us, at this period, when we need his wisdom the most, as we approach the 2023 general elections, a critical period in our political landmarks.”

