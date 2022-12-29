News

Buhari, Obasanjo, Jonathan, Kalu pay tribute to Obiozor

Tributes to Prof. George Obiozor have continued to pour in from around Nigeria after the apex Igbo socio-political organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General died at age 80 this week.

President Muhammadu Buhari; ex-Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Jonathan Goodluck and former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu on Thursday expressed sadness over the passing of Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the United States.

In a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari said the late ex-Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) Director General exemplified leadership skills and values as a thoroughbred diplomat.

Describing his death “as an immeasurable loss to the country”,” the President believes that the “contributions of the unique leader and strong proponent of peace and a stable polity, who also held other strategic public positions, will never be forgotten.”

Former President Obasanjo in his condolence message, hailed Obiozor for “the good work he did while he served as the Nigerian Ambassador to Israel and the United States”, adding that it “was a fitting complement to my administration’s painstaking efforts to re-make the international profile of our dear country”.

The ex-Head of State further said: “It is also worthy of note that Obiozor acquitted himself as a peace-loving, unassuming and committed patriot. He was a firm believer in democracy and participatory governance.”

In his reaction, former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan described Obiozor’s death as a huge loss to Nigeria.

The former President, in a condolence message, also recounted the late diplomat’s contributions to the growth and development of the nation, according to a statement by Jonathan’s media aide, Ikechukwu Eze

Dr Jonathan said: “On behalf of my family, I commiserate with the Obiozor family, the Government and the People of Imo State and Ndigbo in general on the passing of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Professor George Obiozor.

“Professor Obiozor was a great patriot whose love for the nation and his people knew no bounds in his selfless service towards the unity and development of our country.”

Also reacting, Dr. Orji Kalu stressed that Obiozor made invaluable contributions to nation building in various capacities.

Kalu noted that the late diplomat was a nationalist with passion for the growth and progress of Nigeria, adding that his wise counsel and intellectual contributions to global discourse will be greatly missed.

In his tribute to the late Obiozor, the former governor emphasized that the deceased was a rallying point for his contemporaries and the younger generation, many of whom seek counsel and advice from him.

Kalu said: “It is with a heavy heart that I mourn the demise of President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor.

“The passing of the envoy is a big loss to Nigeria and the international community in view of the robust roles the late diplomat played at the sub- national, national and global levels.

“He was a strong advocate of a fair and ideal society anchored on credible leadership and good governance.”

Kalu commiserated with Ndigbo, the government and people of Imo state while praying to God to grant the late statesman eternal rest.

 

