Buhari, Obasanjo, Tinubu, FEC pay tribute to Diya

Heartfelt tributes have poured in for “a disciplinarian and a no-nonsense” Lt-Gen Oladipo Diya who passed away yesterday morning, aged 78. President Muhammadu Buhari; ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo; and president-elect Bola Tinubu in their condolence messages praised the late Head of State Gen. Sani Abacha’s second-in-command for his contribution to national development. Buhari described the deceased “as a man known for his brilliance, exceptional organisational skills and discipline, and he displayed these virtues in the important roles he held in office as a military officer.”

He hailed Diya’s bold and courageous career in the military and dedicated service to the country as General Officer Commanding, 82 Division, Commandant of the National War College (1991–1993), Chief of Defence Staff and Military Governor of Ogun State from January 1984 to August 1985 Obasanjo said Diya’s “rare diligence, loyalty and resourcefulness with which he carried out his duties and responsibilities”; great success and accomplishments would be remembered after him. He added: “I recall as a Military Governor of Ogun State, he made a tremendous mark through dedication to duty, loyalty to his fatherland and an impeccable example of incorruptible leadership. He was courageous and quite a disciplinarian and a no-nonsense officer.” Tinubu, who expressed sadness over Diya’s passing, praised his contributions to national development.

He said: “General Diya lived a remarkable life as a soldier and he made his mark in the military where he served our country diligently. As the Military Governor of Ogun State, in the various military positions, he held till he rose to the enviable position of Chief of General Staff and second in command to the Head of State, he served meritoriously. “As much as he could, he played a stabilising role during one of the most turbulent periods in our nation’s life in the aftermath of the June 12, 1993, presidential election. He will be remembered for his patriotism and service to the nation.” Also, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has expressed shock over the death of the ex-Chief of General Staff. In its condolence message by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, FEC said Diya was a seasoned military officer with admirable administrative capabilities in the various functions he served the country. “FEC condoles with the government and people of Ogun State, his family and friends, and prays to God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest,” Mustapha said

