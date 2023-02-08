News Top Stories

Buhari, Obi, others eulogise Amechi as patriot worthy of emulation

The former Minister of Aviation in the First Republic, Chief Mbazulike Amechi, came back to life as President Muhammadu Buhari, presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi, former President of the Senate Anyim Pius Anyim, Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika among others, eulogised him and said his lifestyle was worthy of emulation by Nigerian leaders.

It was a day of national tribute for the erstwhile federal parliamentarian who died last year. President Buhari, who was represented by Minister of Labour and Employment Senator Chris Ngige, noted that the late elder statesman intervened whenever the country was at cross road to ensure that not only the South East but the entire country is at peace. The president said: “Mbazulike Amechi is an epitome of what every Nigerian leader should be aspiring to be. “Hewasamanof peaceand dideverythingpossibletoensure that there is unity and peace in everypartof thecountry.”

 

