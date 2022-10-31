Top Stories

Buhari off to London on another medical trip

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Buhari off to London on another medical trip

 

 

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday, October 31, depart Abuja for London, United Kingdom for a routine medical check-up, his spokesman Femi Adesina has said.

Buhari is expected back in the country in the “second week of November,” Adesina added in a tweet.

The trip comes shortly after he presided over an emergency meeting with security chiefs at the State House, Abuja.

The trip will add to Buhari’s history of medical trips since assuming office in 2015. He has spent more than 200 days away from the country on such trips since 2015.

On February 5, 2016, eight months after being sworn in, President Buhari took his first medical trip to London, the United Kingdom, spending six days between February 5 and 10.

Buhari’s second medical trip would follow four months later on June 6, 2016.

He spent 10 days treating an ear infection after which he rested for three extra days before returning on June 19, 2016.

On January 19, 2017, the President embarked on his second-longest medical trip. Before leaving, however, Buhari wrote to the Saraki-led Senate revealing his plan to travel to London on a 10-day vacation.

In the letter, Buhari said he would hand over to his Vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo. Though the medical holiday was due to commence on January 23, 2017, Buhari left Abuja the same day.

On March 10, 2017, he returned to the country. The trip lasted 50 days.

In May of the same year, barely two months after his last trip, the president departed for London for his longest medical pilgrimage lasting 104 days.

In late March 2021, Buhari departed for London again for a “routine medical check-up,” which lasted 15 days.

His trip came amid a labour crisis in the health sector which saw members of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors commencing on an indefinite strike over the unpaid allowance.

On March 6, 2022, the President jetted out to London for a two-week medical trip which lasted 12 days.

Earlier, Buhari was scheduled to visit London from Nairobi, Kenya where he was attending the United Nations Environmental Programme at 50.

He, however, returned to Nigeria on Friday, March 4, but departed for London on Sunday, March 6.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles

nngx
News Top Stories

Infractions: NGX fines Mutual Benefits, Lasaco, others N325.7m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Niger, Universal, Prestige listed   Trading in Royal Exchange, Niger Insurance’s shares suspended   Sunday Ojeme and Chris Ugwu For failing to adhere to regulatory rules and regulations instituted by the stock market regulator, at least seven underwriting firms have been fined a total of N325.7 million between 2020 and 2021, according to the latest […]
News Top Stories

After contributing N2.45bn, Nigeria quits Maritime organisation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Bayo Akomolafe After contributing more than N2.45billion ($5 million), Nigeria has left the Maritime Organisation for West and Central Africa (MOWCA) over illegality. The country accused the body of disregard for the rules of procedure regarding the eligibility of candidates nominated for the position of the organisation’s secretary general.   The Director, Press and Public […]
News Top Stories

PDP Reps call for immediate release of Yakassai by DSS

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has called for the immediate release of Mr. Tanko Salihi Yakassai, a former aide to Umar Ganduje, governor of Kano State by agents of the Department of State Services (DSS) few days ago.   In a statement signed by the caucus leader, Rep. Kingsley […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica