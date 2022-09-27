Buhari okays construction of new hydropower plant for Imo

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the construction of a 10 megawatts hydropower generating plant at Otamiri and Nworie River in Imo State, the State Government said yesterday.

A statement from the Imo State Government on its official Twitter handle said the state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, disclosed this at the preliminary luncheon for the 62nd Independence Day Thanksgiving Mass, at the Government House Banquet Hall in Owerri.

It was also learnt that the Imo state government has also concluded plans to establish the Orashi Free Trade Zone for oil and gas, with an expected initial $1.5 billion foreign investment and the creation of over 300,000 jobs following the approval for the dredging of Orashi River into the Atlantic Ocean.

Governor Uzodimma, according to the statement said the Hydro Power Generating plant at Otamiri and Nworie Rivers, is geared toward generating and supplying uninterruptible power supply within Owerri Metropolis and beyond.

The governor also appealed to the conscience of the Imo people to shun violence and bearing of arms as options to address marginalization and promised that the state government was addressing such issues.

The statement partly reads: “Imo State is yet again enjoying dividends of Democracy from the Federal Government, through the interventions of His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma as the president has approved the construction of a 10Mwatts hydropower generating plant at Otamiri and Nworie Rivers.”

