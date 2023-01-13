Buhari okays N24bn for Smart Irrigation Scheme, says NASENI EVC

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammad Sani Haruna, yesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N24.4 billion for phase one of the nation’s Smart Irrigation Scheme.

He said the nation was already trying to promote multi-crops season farming programme. He said as part of an all-year round bumper harvest plan, the Federal Government has decided to establish six Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institutes (AMEDIs) in each of the nation’s geopolitical zones. He said the institutes (AMEDIs) will teach farmers not only mechanised farming but modern farming techniques.

He said Nigeria has been collaborating with the Czech Republic and Jordan on modern agriculture and manpower training on mechanised farming. Haruna made the disclosures at the foundation laying of AMEDI in Obudu, Cross River State for the South-South. He said: “The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had laid the foundation of ensuring multi-crops season farming programme in Nigeria by approving N24.4 billion for the Phase One of Smart Irrigation Scheme. The proliferation of mechanized farming is needed to meet the targeted bumper harvest all-year round which informs the need for local production of tools and equipment and hence approval for the six institutes nationwide. “One of the targets of implementing bilateral agreement between Nigeria and the Czech Republic approved by President Muhammadu Buhari and managed by the Presidential Implementation Committee hosted by NASENI is to make Agriculture attractive to the youths by deploying mechanization and technology.

“NASENI experts trained recently in the Czech Republic and others in Jordan in modern agriculture are among the best Nigeria has ever produced in Agricultural Technology with capacity and know-how in the application of advances in Agricultural Technology especially green Agriculture.” The EVC said six agricultural institutes will be established in each of the nation’s geopolitical zones with those in Phase One sited in Lafia (Nasarawa State for the North Central); Mbutu –Mbaise (Imo State for the South East and Obudu (Cross River State for the South- South). In his speech, Governor Ben Ayade commended the Federal Government for promoting the agricultural sector. He said the institute will help to boost agriculture in the state.

