News

Buhari okays new State House Clinic

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Olao ye Comment(0)

P resident Muhammadu Buhari has approved the site for the building of VIP State House Clinic within the precinct of the Presidential Villa.

 

The new state-of-theart clinic meant to serve the Nigerian populace is expected to be completed in the next two years.

 

The Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs at the weekend visited the site of the project and as well made inquiries into the utilisation of the budgetary allocations to the State House.

 

State House Permanent Secretary, Tijani Umar, had lamented that the non-release of budgetary allocation to State House in full has become a challenge as some of the facilities at the nation’s seat of power had become obsolete.

 

Umar said out of about N8,699 billion budgeted for State House in the 2018 fiscal year, only about N5,083 billion, which was about 58 per cent, was released, leaving an outstanding balance of about N3,616 billion.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

LGBTQI: Group berates US President Biden over belligerent attitude towards Nigeria, other nations

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Centre for Africa Culture, Rights and Citizens Protection (CACRP) has expressed concern over U.S President Joe Biden’s “belligerent attitude” towards Nigeria and other nations opposed to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI).   According to the centre, Biden’s threat of sanction to Nigeria and these countries is a disregard for their democratic institutions and […]
News

Covid-19 inspired me to set up White Deck Beach Resort -Shadrack Michael

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Shadrack Michael, Managing Director and chairman of White Deck Beach Resort has disclosed how the Covid-19 pandemic inspired him to establish a luxury beach resort in Lagos. The real estate developer, who hails from Agbor in Delta State, shared his experience on how he was stuck in the country due to the travel restrictions and […]
News

Sponsored attacks won’t deter me, says Benue gov

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday said that sponsored attacks through some sections of the media by his critics on his person would not deter him from advocating for justice, equity and fairness for all Nigerians. Governor Ortom, who was with newsmen in Makurdi, said the attacks were being sponsored by persons who wanted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica