Buhari okays new State House Clinic

P resident Muhammadu Buhari has approved the site for the building of VIP State House Clinic within the precinct of the Presidential Villa.

The new state-of-theart clinic meant to serve the Nigerian populace is expected to be completed in the next two years.

The Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs at the weekend visited the site of the project and as well made inquiries into the utilisation of the budgetary allocations to the State House.

State House Permanent Secretary, Tijani Umar, had lamented that the non-release of budgetary allocation to State House in full has become a challenge as some of the facilities at the nation’s seat of power had become obsolete.

Umar said out of about N8,699 billion budgeted for State House in the 2018 fiscal year, only about N5,083 billion, which was about 58 per cent, was released, leaving an outstanding balance of about N3,616 billion.

