Buhari okays Paschal-Ejiogu as NSIA non-executive director

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Ogechi Paschal-Ejiogu to the Board of Directors of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), effective Thursday, January 6, 2022. According to a press release, Paschal-Ejiogu replaces Mr. Ike Chioke, the former appointee for the South-East region of Nigeria, who, following his appointment in 2021, had requested to be relieved of Board duty at the NSIA as his firm was appointed to support government in another role. The statement said that she brings nearly two decades of cognate experience spanning the social services and healthcare industry to the Board of NSIA.

A Doctoral-level academic, Paschal-Ejiogu possesses in-depth knowledge of complex economic concepts, and is adept at applying theories and ideas to real-world situations. She obtained a Doctorate degree in Economics, with distinction from the prestigious Howard University (USA) in Washington DC, specializing in Public Policy and Development. Prior to this, Dr. Paschal-Ejiogu graduated from the University of Reading, UK with a Masters in Development Economics and Policy, having also earned her first degree from the Imo State University where she bagged a BSc.

in Economics. Speaking on the appointment, Mr. Farouk Gumel, Chairman, Board of Directors, NSIA said: “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Ogechi Paschal-Ejiogu to the Board. We thank His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari for prioritizing NSIA’s Board appointments and also for the choice of Dr. Paschal-Ejiogu who brings invaluable international experience to the Board.” In his comment, Mr. Uche Orji, MD & CEO NSIA, said: “Dr. Paschal- Ejiogu’s academic pedigree and deep experience in the social services and healthcare industry makes her a unique addition to the Board. Her wealth of experience will, contribute towards the attainment of the Authority’s long-term strategic goals. We are pleased with the appointment and look forward to working with Dr. Ogechi Paschal-Ejiogu and the Board”

 

