Buhari okays reconstitution of NILS’ Governing Council

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has reconstitutes the GoverningBoardof theNational Institute for Labour Studied following the expiration of the tenureof itsformerBoard. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the new Board members were: Prince Sam Okpako Onokohwomo (Kowho) (Chairman); Brigadier General Umar Gital Yusuf (Member), representing the Nigerian Army; Mrs. Omoabie Udeme Akpan (Member), representing the Ministry of Labour and Employment, CP Falaye S. Olaleye (Member), representing the Nigeria Police Force. Otherswere: Ambassador Obinna Chukwuemeka Agbugba (Member), representing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Umaru Ahmadu (Member), representing Service Strategy and Policy Office; Comrade Salamatu Aliyu (Member), representing the Nigeria Labour Congress; Comrade Babatunde Goke Olatunji (Member), representing the Nigeria Labour Congress; Mr. Femi Mokikan (Member), representing the NigeriaEmployers’Consultative Association; Mr. Adeniyi Ologun (Member), representing the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association; Comrade Nasir Fagge (Member), representing.

 

