Buhari okays reconstitution of NILS’ Governing Council

President Muhammadu Buhari has reconstitutes the GoverningBoardof theNational Institute for Labour Studied following the expiration of the tenureof itsformerBoard. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the new Board members were: Prince Sam Okpako Onokohwomo (Kowho) (Chairman); Brigadier General Umar Gital Yusuf (Member), representing the Nigerian Army; Mrs. Omoabie Udeme Akpan (Member), representing the Ministry of Labour and Employment, CP Falaye S. Olaleye (Member), representing the Nigeria Police Force. Otherswere: Ambassador Obinna Chukwuemeka Agbugba (Member), representing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Umaru Ahmadu (Member), representing Service Strategy and Policy Office; Comrade Salamatu Aliyu (Member), representing the Nigeria Labour Congress; Comrade Babatunde Goke Olatunji (Member), representing the Nigeria Labour Congress; Mr. Femi Mokikan (Member), representing the NigeriaEmployers’Consultative Association; Mr. Adeniyi Ologun (Member), representing the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association; Comrade Nasir Fagge (Member), representing.

