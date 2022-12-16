News

Buhari okays remodelling, upgrade of Villa’s wildlife sanctuary

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

As part of efforts to enhance the practice of conservation in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the remodelling and upgrading of the Presidential Wildlife Sanctuary (PWLS).

The Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar disclosed this in Abuja, while receiving a delegation of wildlife experts from Zimbabwe to State House, on a week-long assessment tour of the PWLS, formerly known as the State  House zoo.

According to a release by Patience Tilley- Gyado, Assistant Director, Information, State House, Umar explained that given the success of Zimbabwe in wildlife conservation, the interaction with the experts from the southern African country fits into the ‘‘perfect picture’’ of partnering with a sister African country knowledgeable in international best practices on the subject matter.

He underscored the importance of safeguarding the wildlife in the seat of government not only for recreational purposes but also for rehabilitation, research, and knowledge sharing.

Noting that the State House was endowed with indigenous wildlife, the Permanent Secretary said it was only proper to bring in experts to advise on the best way to encourage harmony with nature and decrease interference with wildlife habitat.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

