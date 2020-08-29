News

Buhari: Okediran’s appointment, attestation to Nigeria’s excellence

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the appointment of Dr. Wale Okediran as the Secretary General of the Pan- African Writers Association (PAWA) as “an attestation to the excellence exhibited by Nigerians in almost all areas if human endeavours.”

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina. Okediran, a medical doctor- turned-writer, was president, Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), and former member of the House of Representatives. The President described his appointment as “round peg in a round hole,” as Okediran has made name and reputation as a skillful writer and author of many books.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari rejects UK report on genocide

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…reels out measures taken to ease tension in Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected recent reports by the United Kingdom All Parliamentary Group on International Religious Freedom Report on Nigeria released a few days ago, alleging genocide against Christians in the country. In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba […]
News

Four Chinese workers kidnapped in C’River regain freedom

Posted on Author Reporter

  Four Chinese nationals in Oban community in Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State who were abducted at gun point 22 days ago have regained their freedom. It was learnt that the victims, Kan Jinxi, Hujinchang, Jiang Jijun and Cheng Qing, were kidnapped at the premises of Danatrite Construction Company in Oban, Akamkpa […]
News

COVID-19: Britain praises Nigerian over creativity in ventilator production

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A Nigerian Information Technology consultant, Victor Osagie, has been described by the Cabinet Office of the United Kingdom (UK) as one of the best Britain has to offer due to his ingenuity in the mass production of ventilators to boost the National Health System (NHS) fight against the coronavirus pandemic.   In a commendation letter […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: