Buhari: Okediran’s appointment, attestation to Nigeria’s excellence

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the appointment of Dr. Wale Okediran as the Secretary General of the Pan- African Writers Association (PAWA) as “an attestation to the excellence exhibited by Nigerians in almost all areas if human endeavours.”

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina. Okediran, a medical doctor- turned-writer, was president, Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), and former member of the House of Representatives. The President described his appointment as “round peg in a round hole,” as Okediran has made name and reputation as a skillful writer and author of many books.

