Buhari: Okoh’s election as CAN president, testament of devotion to Church of God

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the election of Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the General Superintendent of Christ Holy Church (Odozi-Obodo), as the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), as a testimony to his devotion to the Church of God. In a release by Femi Adesina, his spokesman, the President congratulated the cleric, adding that he had a distinguished vocation as a Christian leader and abiding commitment in promoting ecumenism and inter-faith dialogue. Acknowledging the role CAN plays in fostering religious unity and harmony, the President trusted that the incoming president would continue to provide the needed leadership for the Church. Buhari, who had fond memories of his interactions with CAN leadership, value the counsel and spiritual contributions of Christian leaders to nation building by encouraging, advising, strengthening, correcting and criticizing those in authority.

