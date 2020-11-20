Buhari, Okowa, Kalu salute Jonathan at 63 for a life of service

President Muhammadu Buhari has on behalf of the Federal Government and Nigerians in general, felicitated with former President Goodluck Jonathan as he clocks 63 years today, saying his life of service has brought honour and goodwill to the country. President Buhari, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, however, congratulated Jonathan for a life of service which according to him, has brought honour and goodwill to the country.

Buhari noted, with appreciation, the peculiar and remarkable climb of the former President on Nigeria’s political ladder, and dedication that has kept him working most recently as ECOWAS Envoy to bring peace to the Republic of Mali.

As the former President turns 63 years old, the President offered prayer that the Almighty God will grant Jonathan long life, good health and more wisdom to keep serving the nation and humanity. Also, the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, in his congratulatory message to the former President Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday commended him for what he described as his unique statesmanship and graceful disposition to issues Okowa, in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika in Asaba yesterday, said that Jonathan’s bourgeoning role in entrenching democracy across Africa through his observer-mission activities was impactful and laudable.

He recalled the former President’s role in the peace process in Mali, describing it as “truly statesmanlike.” According to him, Jonathan’s exemplary contributions had gone a long way in aiding the institutionalisation of democracy and improvement of elections in Nigeria and Africa by extension through his personal sacrifice and leadership by example. “On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate our leader and statesman, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, as he celebrates his 63rd birthday anniversary. Meanwhile, former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, while extolling the virtues of the former President Jonathan, commended the former Nigerian leader for his contributions to the social, economic and political development of the nation.

In his message to celebrate the former President on his 63rd birthday anniversary, Kalu described the former President as a compassionate politician and patriotic statesman, who is committed to a united, indivisible and prosperous Nigeria.

