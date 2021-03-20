News Top Stories

Buhari orders 45% SMSEs funds reserved for women

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammmadu Buhari yesterday ordered that 45 per cent of the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMSEs) funds be reserved exclusively for women. He also said his government was committed to raising the bar for women’s representation at all levels in the country. Speaking at the State House where he received National and International Working Groups of the Supporting Advancement of Gender Equity (SAGE) Initiative to commemorate the 2021 International Women’s Day, the President commended women for their invaluable contributions in sustaining the socio-economic fabric of the country. In a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, President Buhari said his administration had demon strated it support for the female gender by engaging in intense diplomacy to support the aspirations of Nigerian women to provide leadership at the global stage.

The President added that he approved 45 per cent of the SMSEF fund to be reserved exclusively for women, while five per cent go to other vulnerable groups, apart from the immediate palliatives targeting them. The statement reads: “We have also expanded our social intervention programmes to further address the needs of the most vulnerable women in our society.

“Education of the girl child and the empowerment of mothers are fundamental to achieving an increase in the number of female leaders in the country and our objective of lifting 100 million of our citizens out of poverty in 10 years. “At the commissioning of the Ministry of Women’s Affairs Headquarters Building in January 2020, I had pledged to address child marriage and boost girl-child education across the country.

This is borne out of my concern on the increasing number of outof- school children in the country. This government would sustain on-going efforts to address this issue. “In the wake of the COVID- 19 pandemic and its attendant problems, including the spike in gender-based violence, this administration promptly responded by declaring zero tolerance to gender-based violence in the country.

“I have since directed the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice in collaboration with the Minister of Women’s Affairs to immediately inaugurate an Inter-Ministerial Gender – Based Violence Management Committee to address all forms of violence against women and children in the country. This body is already in place and running. “As a leader of the governing party, I will lend my voice to the amendment of the party constitution which is ongoing now and is the entry point for effective and meaningful participation of women in elective offices. Once again, thank you for your efforts and support to our women,” the President noted. The President said other positions given to women include: Minister of State for Transportation, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Chair, Federal Character Commission and Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Corruption in Nigeria, worse than COVID-19 –Rev Pam

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, has described the corruption in the country as worse than the COVID 19 pandemic. Pam, who made this known while receiving members of an anti-corruption and inter-faith group, the Manyyaba House of the Bayero University, Kano Centre for Democratic Studies in Abuja, urged government […]
News

OPS to FG: $7bn loan target insufficient to revamp economy

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

With the Tuesday’s approval of World Bank’s $3 billion loan for Nigeria, of the $7 billion targets from international donors, members of the Organized Private Sector (OPS) have said the $7 billion loan would be insufficient to adequately cater for the needs of Nigeria and its Micro, Small and Medium sized Enterprises (MSMEs) post-COVID-19. Instead, […]
News

Professor Kanu Anthony, OSA to deliver Tansian University Maiden Inaugural Lecture

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Professor Ikechukwu Anthony Kanu, OSA, a priest of the Order of Saint Augustine, Province of Nigeria would deliver the Maiden Inaugural Lecture of Tansian University, Umunya, Anambra State, which will hold on February 18, 2021 at the University Arena by 10am on the theme, Igwebuike: An Operative Condition of African Philosophy, Religion and Culture- Towards […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica