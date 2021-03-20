Buhari orders 45% SMSEs funds reserved for women

President Muhammmadu Buhari yesterday ordered that 45 per cent of the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMSEs) funds be reserved exclusively for women. He also said his government was committed to raising the bar for women’s representation at all levels in the country. Speaking at the State House where he received National and International Working Groups of the Supporting Advancement of Gender Equity (SAGE) Initiative to commemorate the 2021 International Women’s Day, the President commended women for their invaluable contributions in sustaining the socio-economic fabric of the country. In a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, President Buhari said his administration had demon strated it support for the female gender by engaging in intense diplomacy to support the aspirations of Nigerian women to provide leadership at the global stage.

The President added that he approved 45 per cent of the SMSEF fund to be reserved exclusively for women, while five per cent go to other vulnerable groups, apart from the immediate palliatives targeting them. The statement reads: “We have also expanded our social intervention programmes to further address the needs of the most vulnerable women in our society.

“Education of the girl child and the empowerment of mothers are fundamental to achieving an increase in the number of female leaders in the country and our objective of lifting 100 million of our citizens out of poverty in 10 years. “At the commissioning of the Ministry of Women’s Affairs Headquarters Building in January 2020, I had pledged to address child marriage and boost girl-child education across the country.

This is borne out of my concern on the increasing number of outof- school children in the country. This government would sustain on-going efforts to address this issue. “In the wake of the COVID- 19 pandemic and its attendant problems, including the spike in gender-based violence, this administration promptly responded by declaring zero tolerance to gender-based violence in the country.

“I have since directed the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice in collaboration with the Minister of Women’s Affairs to immediately inaugurate an Inter-Ministerial Gender – Based Violence Management Committee to address all forms of violence against women and children in the country. This body is already in place and running. “As a leader of the governing party, I will lend my voice to the amendment of the party constitution which is ongoing now and is the entry point for effective and meaningful participation of women in elective offices. Once again, thank you for your efforts and support to our women,” the President noted. The President said other positions given to women include: Minister of State for Transportation, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Chair, Federal Character Commission and Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

