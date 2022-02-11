Buhari orders agencies to holds toxic fuel importers, others liable

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered relevant agencies involved in the importation and distribution of premium motor spirit (PMS) in the country to hold the providers of contaminated fuel responsible. Buhari gave the directive yesterday in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu.

The President also directed that producers and providers of all consumable products be held accountable for substandard services and or products sold by them. He directed the agencies to take every step in line with the laws of the country to ensure the respect and protection of consumers against market abuses and social injustices.

Reacting to the issue of petroleum product shortages linked to the inadvertent supply of products of foreign origin into the Nigerian market, Buhari said the protection of consumer interests was a priority of his administration. He added that his government was ready to take all necessary measures to protect consumers from hazardous products, loss or injuries from the consumption of substandard goods. The President directed that in line with the law, service providers must make full disclosure of relevant information with respect to the consumption of their products and that dissatisfied consumers were entitled to a proper redress of their complaints.

