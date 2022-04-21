Buhari orders Ehanire to submit report on local vaccine production

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, to submit a progress report on the indigenous production of vaccines by the end of May. The President, who said his administration had classified food and medicine sufficiency as national security issues, gave this directive yesterday while receiving the leadership of the Nigeria Integrated Biopharmaceuticals Industries Consortium (NIBI) led by Mr Vilarugel Cuyas, Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of Fredlab.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesi-na, Buhari commended the NIBI consortium made up of European biotechnology companies Merck, Unizima, Rommelag, and Fredlab, who are collaborating with the Nigerian startup PIA BioPharma to establish a world-class Bio-Pharma Industrial Complex for the manufacture of vaccines and essential therapeutics in Nigeria. He asked the minister and his team to work closely with the consortium on the Federal Government support required for the actualization of the NIBI project within the next few months.

