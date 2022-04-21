News

Buhari orders Ehanire to submit report on local vaccine production

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, to submit a progress report on the indigenous production of vaccines by the end of May. The President, who said his administration had classified food and medicine sufficiency as national security issues, gave this directive yesterday while receiving the leadership of the Nigeria Integrated Biopharmaceuticals Industries Consortium (NIBI) led by Mr Vilarugel Cuyas, Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of Fredlab.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesi-na, Buhari commended the NIBI consortium made up of European biotechnology companies Merck, Unizima, Rommelag, and Fredlab, who are collaborating with the Nigerian startup PIA BioPharma to establish a world-class Bio-Pharma Industrial Complex for the manufacture of vaccines and essential therapeutics in Nigeria. He asked the minister and his team to work closely with the consortium on the Federal Government support required for the actualization of the NIBI project within the next few months.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

UBEC, COREN partner on project execution

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) to ensure proper execution of projects and quality delivery. UBEC Executive Secretary, Dr Hamid Bobboyi, who spoke while signing the MoU yesterday in Abuja, said COREN would engage in monitoring of […]
News

2023: Okowa, Saraki, Tambuwal, Bala Mohammed strategise in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, ASABA

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday received former Senate President Bukola Saraki, the Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal and their Bauchi State counterpart, Governor Bala Mohammed, at the Government House in Asaba, the state’s capital.   Okowa, who had prepared for a mega rally to receive defectors, including an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, […]
News

Onitsha River Port: Bringing succour to economy of S’East

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka

Chief Nathaniel Okechukwu, the Chief Executive Officer of NTERBUO Construction Company apparently understood the enormity of the task given to his firm when he was awarded the contract for the construction of the Onitsha River Port about eight years ago.   he project, which was aimed at improving water transportation in the Nigeria’s water ways […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica