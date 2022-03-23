News

Buhari orders linkage of Lekki port with railway facility

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the linkage of the Lekki Deep Seaport to the railway network. The President gave this order yesterday in Lagos when he inspected work on the port in Lagos.

According to a release by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, the President commended the efforts of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, towards making the port a reality, and directed him to consult and bring up a memorandum to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to link the facility with the railway network.

 

In the course of the inspection, the President received firm assurances that the port, which has a concession period of 45 years and sits in a land area of 90 hectares, would be completed on schedule in September.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Access to sanitation safeguards public health –Ikeazor

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate the 2021 Global Handwashing Day, the Minister of State, Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, has affirmed that access to sanitation and hygiene is not only a fundamental human right that safeguards public health and human dignity, but also a critical step in disease prevention and control. The […]
News

Retirement: Coalition hails Buratai, Service Chiefs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

.. Says ex-COAS raised the bar of leadership in military The Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria (CCSGATN), has eulogised the outgoing Service Chiefs especially the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai (retd), stating that they assiduously worked their socks off to secure lives, property and the nation’s territory. In […]
News

Business mogul, Harry Akande, dies at 77

Posted on Author Reporter

  Harry Akande, business mogul and Agba Oye of Ibadanland, is dead. He died on Saturday after a brief illness. He was 77. ”In the early hours of Saturday December 5, 2020, our patriarch Chief Harry Ayodele Akande passed away following a brief illness,” a statement issued by Olumide Akande for the family said. ”Chief […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica