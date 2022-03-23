Buhari orders linkage of Lekki port with railway facility

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the linkage of the Lekki Deep Seaport to the railway network. The President gave this order yesterday in Lagos when he inspected work on the port in Lagos.

According to a release by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, the President commended the efforts of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, towards making the port a reality, and directed him to consult and bring up a memorandum to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to link the facility with the railway network.

In the course of the inspection, the President received firm assurances that the port, which has a concession period of 45 years and sits in a land area of 90 hectares, would be completed on schedule in September.

