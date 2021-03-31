Buhari orders military crackdown on bandits, kidnappers

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered ruthless military crackdown on identified leaders of bandits and kidnappers in the country. This was disclosed by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), at a media briefing after an emergency security meeting chaired by the President in the Presidential Villa yesterday. According to him, the emergency security meeting was convened by Buhari after due consultations with the Service Chiefs, governors from the North-west and North-Central zones, as well as the leadership of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

Monguno, who said the intelligence community was aware of plans by some elements to sabotage the implementation of the presidential directive banning gold exploration in Zamfara State and the nofly zone order in the state, said the President was emphatic that kidnapping and banditry must be brought to an end by using the traditional methods that armed forces have been trained to deploy.

He said: “Mr. President has made it very clear to both the intelligence and operational elements that the first assignment will be to identify the leaders of these bandits, kidnappers and take them out, in order to restore confidence in those areas. “Mr. President has said that he will no longer tolerate a situation whereby bandits and kidnappers are the ones dictating the pace and setting the tone and he will not also condone a situation in which our own operations are reactionary rather than being proactive. “He has also indicated his willingness to provide all the resources required by our own troops in order to put down these criminals. They must be brought down with all the ruthlessness that is required and whoever is working in collaboration with them will be brought to book.

“He has also declared that there will be no adjustment in whatever the National Security Council has already laid out until normalcy is restored. He’s also aware of attempts by certain elements, working in cahoots with all kinds of people in and out of the country to continue with exploiting the minefields, especially In Zamfara State.” On the plot to sabotage the Presidential order banning mining activities in Zamfara, the NSA said: “We, in the intelligence domain, are aware that there are individuals and groups who are planning to link up with all kinds of non-state actors in order to frustrate the efforts of government in implementing the ban on mining, as well as enforcing the no-fly-zone so that no rotary aircraft will land, drop whatever and pick up whatever. That has to be enforced.”

“I’m also to send out a warning to those people who think they can continue to behave in a manner that undermines national security. Those people engaging in all kinds of underhand, unscrupulous, mischievous and deceitful practices; people who are working with those that are in government, in particular, critical agencies of government, we have been able to identify certain areas that are weak and these areas have to be strengthened so that these characters who are engaging in acts that you can describe as outright acts of brigandage; people who are behaving in a manner that portends a lot of danger to innocent lives, have to be fished out,” he added. Monguno disclosed further that the security forces have been mandated by the President to target those people who are the ones leading in creating chaos, disunity, and disharmony.

Like this: Like Loading...