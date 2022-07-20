BUHARI ORDERS MINISTER: Address ASUU, other strikes within 2 weeks

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, to resolve the lingering strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and three other university-based unions in two weeks. Besides ASUU, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) are waiting for the Federal Government to honour its agreements with them before asking their members to return to work. According to impeccable sources, Buhari gave the directive yesterday at a meeting with critical stakeholders of relevant government ministries, agencies and departments (MDAs) involved in resolving the faceoff with the university unions.

Adamu, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige, and Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Isa Pantami were reportedly present at the meeting. The Head of Service of the Federation Folashade Yemi-Esan; National Salaries Income and Wages Commission Chairman, Ekpo Nta, and Director- General Budget Office Ben Akabueze were also at the meeting where the President directed Ngige to be part of any meetings held to resolve the crisis.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha was asked to be part of the team to meet with the striking unions. A source said Buhari commended Ngige for his efforts so far in resolving the crisis. A minister, who was at the meeting, said though the resolutions at the meeting were not meant for the public, he, however, confirmed that they would be briefing the President again on the resolution of strikes in two weeks’ time. ASUU went on strike on February 14 alongside SSANU, NASU and NAAT after the Federal Government failed to meet their demands.

