Buhari orders NSA, to end banditry in Zamfara

…says illegal miners aggravating lawlessness

President Muhammmadu Buhari has ordered the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno, to provide a pathway towards putting an end to incessant banditry costing lives and displacement of thousands of families in towns and villages of Zamfara State.

This order came on the heels of an attack on the people of Tungar Kwana Village by armed bandits on Tuesday, resulting in the death of at least, 20 persons. The President also disclosed that illegal miners operating in the state were aggravating lawlessness. The Speaker of the Zam-fara State House of Assembly, Hon. Nasir Magarya, had earlier written a letter to the President wherein he appealed to the president to intervene and stop the incessant killings by bandits in the state. Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement yesterday, hinted that a meeting will soon be convened to deliberate on security and the issue of illegal mining which is fueling the crisis in Zamfara State. In addition to NSA, who is the convener, the meeting will be attended by Major- General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), Ogbeni Ra’uf Aregbesola and Architect Olamilekan Adegbite, Ministers of Defence, Interior, and Mines and Steel respectively. Also to attend the meeting are the Directors-General of the Department of State Services, DSS, and the National Intelligence Agency, NIA. “Beyond the problems of bandits and cattle rustlers, the scale of lawlessness has been aggravated by illegal miners who are harvesting resources they have no legal rights to exploit. “Official statistics suggest that there are more than 20,000 such miners undermining this important part of the economy, operating in a manner that is extraordinarily harmful and destructive. The result is chaos. “This meeting is expected to address these and associated issues of corruption, government oversight and lawlessness,” Shebu said.

