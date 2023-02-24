News Top Stories

Buhari orders payment of 2% cabotage fund into CBN treasury

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the 2 per cent charge making up the cabotage fund should continue to accrue to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Treasury Single Account (TSA).

Also, the President said each time the account hits $50 million, the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, should, on the recommendation of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA); direct the CBN to release the money to any of the five banks approved for disbursement.

Sambo, who said this in Abuja yesterday, called for efforts by the five banks and key stakeholders to make the quick disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) a reality, according to a statement by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Henshaw Ogubike yesterday.

It said the minister held a meeting with representative Heads of the Primary Lending Institutions – the chief executive officers of Polaris Bank, UBA, Union Bank, Zenith Bank, Jaiz Bank, the DG NIMASA, the MD Shipping NNPC and other stakeholders.

The minister said Buhari had approved the immediate disbursement of the Fund through Polaris, Zenith, Union, Jaiz and UBA banks He said: “The President also approved that the 2 per cent charge that makes up the Cabotage Fund should continue to accrue to the CBN Treasury Single Account (TSA) and each time the account hits $50 million, the Minister of Transportation should, on the recommendation of NIMASA, direct the CBN to release the amount to any of the five banks for disbursement. “We have received the approval of the President to disburse the funds. It is now left for the key players to actualise the approval by the President.”

The minister noted that it has taken 17 years to get presidential approval for the disbursement and charged the key stakeholders to expedite action on the necessary details to facilitate the quick disbursement of the funds.

Sambo said the maritime sector would be a major income earner for the country if properly managed, adding that it was fulfilling for him to lead the historic process of disbursing the Cabotage Funds.

