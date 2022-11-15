News

Buhari orders probe into murder of traditional ruler, chiefs in Imo

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered an indepth investigation into the killing of Eze Ignitus Asor, the traditional ruler of the Obudi-Agwa community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State and others.

This was disclosed in a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Tuesday.

The President, who condemned the heinous killings, directed the security agencies in the state to investigate the dastardly act and ensure that the perpetrators face the full wrath of the law.

While commiserating with family, friends, the Obudi-Agwa community, as well as all those affected by the attacks, the President prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Buhari acknowledged the spirited efforts by the Imo State Government at improving the security situation and encouraged all Imo residents and citizens to robustly support the collective efforts of state actors and members of the local community to keep everyone safe.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Why APC leadership must nullify party’s gubernatorial primaries

Posted on Author By Isaac Oguntoye

    The APC Anambra gubernatorial primary elections has been declared unacceptable by the party members and major stakeholders following recent discovery of election malpractice. According to reputable sources within the party, it has been discovered that Sen Andy Ubah, the presumed winner of the June 26 poll conspired with the governor of Imo state, […]
News

Eid-el-Kabir: FG declares Thursday, Friday public holiday

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

As part of activities to ensure a hitch-free celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, the Federal Government has declaredtomorrow, Thursday, July 30, and Friday 31, as public holiday. Thedeclarationwasmade by Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, calledonMuslim faithful to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad. […]
News

54% of children in Nigeria poor in 7 indicators

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi and Deborah Ocheni

The Multidimensional Child Poverty Analysis, a report using Multidimensional Overlapping Deprivation Analysis approach, has revealed that approximately 54 per cent of children in Nigeria are multi-dimensionally poor by facing at least three deprivations across seven dimensions of child rights including nutrition, healthcare, education, water, sanitation, adequate housing, and information. The report is one of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica