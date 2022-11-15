Buhari orders probe into murder of traditional ruler, chiefs in Imo

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered an indepth investigation into the killing of Eze Ignitus Asor, the traditional ruler of the Obudi-Agwa community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State and others.

This was disclosed in a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Tuesday.

The President, who condemned the heinous killings, directed the security agencies in the state to investigate the dastardly act and ensure that the perpetrators face the full wrath of the law.

While commiserating with family, friends, the Obudi-Agwa community, as well as all those affected by the attacks, the President prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Buhari acknowledged the spirited efforts by the Imo State Government at improving the security situation and encouraged all Imo residents and citizens to robustly support the collective efforts of state actors and members of the local community to keep everyone safe.

