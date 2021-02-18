News Top Stories

Buhari orders security to rescue abducted students, others

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Armed Forces and the Police to immediately rescue all those abducted by gunmen from the Government Science College, Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State. He condemned and described the abduction of the innocent schoolchildren by the gunmen as cowardly.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, also dispatched to Minna, Niger State a team of security chiefs to coordinate the rescue operation and meet with state officials, community leaders, as well as parents and staff of the college. Buhari assured of the support of his administration to the Armed Forces in their brave struggle against terrorism and banditry and urged them to do all that could be done to bring an end to the saga and avoid such cowardly attacks on schools in the future.

He said: “Our prayers are with families of the victims of this attack.” According to reports, gunmen invaded the Kagara school early yesterday morning and abducted students and some of their teachers. One of the students was reported to have been killed. It could be recalled that over 300 schoolboys were kidnaped in the Government Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State in December last year. They were, however, released thereafter in Zamfara State after negotiations with the bandits. In February 2018, 110 schoolgirls were similarly kidnapped by the Boko Haram terrorists and all were returned after negotiation with their abductors except one Leah Sharibu who reportedly refused to agree to convert to Islam.

