Buhari orders speedy, coordinated probe of NDDC

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered better coordination among security and investigating agencies with the National Assembly in the ongoing probe into the financial activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). There have been accusations of financial mismanagement of huge sum of money against the interim management of the agency and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, by the former Managing Director of the NDDC, Joy Nuniel. The NDDC had also accused National Assembly members of corruption.

The President, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, directed thorough investigation into the matter in order to ensure that his administration’s effort to bring sanity, transparency and accountability to the management of the large amount of resources dedicated to development of the Niger Delta was not derailed.

“In his reaction to the unfolding drama, which include attacks and counter attacks between and around persons, institutions, and the NDDC, President Buhari expressed his strong determination to get to the root of the problem undermining the development of the Niger Delta and its people in spite of enormous national resources voted year-after-year for this singular purpose,” Shehu said. According to the directive, auditing firms and investigative agencies working in collaboration with National Assembly Committees to resolve the challenges in the NDDC must initiate actions in a time-bound manner and duly inform the Presidency of the actions being taken.

The President also directed timely sharing of information and knowledge in a way to speedily assist the administration to diagnose what had gone wrong in the past and what needs to be done to make corrections in order to return the NDDC to its original mandate of making life better for people in Niger Delta.

Buhari said the administration wants to bring about “rapid, even and sustainable development to the region.” The President gave firm assurance that his administration would put in place a transparent and accountable governance framework, not only in the NDDC, but in all other institutions of government.

