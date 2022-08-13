News

Buhari, Osinbajo, Emefiele, others to attend CIBN conference

President Muhammadu Buhari, the Vice President, Professor Yemi, Osinbajo and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, are among dignitaries expected to attend the 15th Annual Banking and Finance Conference, organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

The Managing Director/ CEO, Sterling Bank Plc., Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, who is Chairman of the Consultative Committee of the Conference, stated this at the pre-conference media briefing held in Lagos yesterday. He said that the conference, which is the largest gathering of banking and finance professionals in Africa, is scheduled for September 13 – 14, adding that the event will be held simultaneously at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja and through Zoom Teleconferencing.

Suleiman also disclosed that the conference is structured to have, “Five Business and Four Breakout Sessions,” which have been carefully structured to address and provide enduring interventions to the myriad of challenges con-fronting Nigeria’s business ecosystem and the financial services industry. According to him, the theme of the conference, “Repositioning the financial services industry for an evolving global context,” is occasioned by the need to articulate an actionable blueprint for repositioning the financial services industry as a major catalyst for economic advancement in the current fast-paced technology driven era.

 

