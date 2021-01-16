News Top Stories

Buhari, Osinbajo, others honour fallen heroes as doves refuse to fly

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Drama occured yesterday at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD) in Abuja when the doves of peace released by President Muhammmadu Buhari refused to fly when released. The tradition of releasing caged doves symbolises peace and freedom and many believe that their refusal to fly away when set free represents a bad omen.

It was observed that one of the doves picked by the President did not fly only for the roof of the cage to be unlocked for all the birds who still refused to leave. Meanwhile, the President and his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo yesterday marked the Remembrance Day by laying wreaths at the National Memorial Arcade at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Other high government officials who laid wreaths at the ceremony were the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

It was observed participants at the ceremony observed the protocols put in place to control the spread of coronavirus. The President and other government officials, including military personnels, at the event wore face masks and observed social distance.

AFRD is celebrated on 15 January annually in Nigeria. It was formerly marked on 11 November of every year to coincide with the Remembrance Day (Poppy Day) for the World War II veterans in the British Commonwealth of Nations, but it was changed to 15 January of every year in Nigeria in commemoration of the surrender of Biafran troops to the Federal troops on 15 January 1970 thus signalling the end of the Nigerian Civil War.

The day is marked with a Remembrance Day parade at the Cenotaph in Abuja and in the 36 state capitals. The ceremony includes 21 gun salute, playing of the Last Post, a minute’s silence, laying of wreaths and release of pigeons to symbolise peace.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

‘Edo unemployment rate falls’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The unemployment rate in Edo State has dropped from 25.1 per cent in the 3rd quarter of 2018 to 19 per cent in the second quarter of 2020, new data released from Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown. The Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said […]
News

Police promote over 40,000 personnel

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mohammed Adamu, has said that a total of 41,863 police personnel had been promoted in the last 19 months. Adamu disclosed this on Monday during the decoration of 10 newly promoted Senior Officers in Abuja. “Since the inception of my administration as the I-G in January, 2019, a total of 41,863 […]
News

Nwodo: Ohanaeze leadership not for sale

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

…denies letter from ‘Miyetti Allah’   Pan Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has dismissed as fake a letter purportedly written by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani sociocultural organization, congratulating President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nina Nwodo, for the choice of Prof. George Obiozor as his successor in the forthcoming election of the group. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica