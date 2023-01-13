Buhari, Osinbajo, Sultan, Ooni others to attend Oluwo book launch

President Muhammadu Buhari, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and others have been invited to the book launch and 7th coronation anniversary of the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, on January 16. The event scheduled to hold at Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos will witness the unveiling of his book “Code of Kings” written to register a pathway for the black race in the traditional institution.

The Chief Executive Officer of Peculiar Ultimate Concern Limited, Engr. Lanre Adeleke is the chairman of the event while Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, Chairman of Sifax Group is the Chief Launcher. A statement released by Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, and made available to New Telegraph in Osogbo, on Tuesday, further revealed other dignitaries expected at the occasion are “Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Kano born business mogul, Aminu Dantata, Alhaji Aliko Dangote of Dangote Group, Others are; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Govcampaign ernor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Governor Dapp Abiodun of Ogun State, Governor Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, former Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola and few other Governors from Northern part of Nigeria are to grace the event” Notable Royal Fathers, serving federal and state legislators, captains of industries, friends of Oluwo from Canada, United Kingdom, leading entrepreneurs, academic professors and doctors, veteran journalists, among are billed to attend the August event. The book will form part of Oluwo contribution, to learning, knowledge and history with the strong hope, that the it will correct some distortions in our rich history and liberate Nigerian youth from mental slavery.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...