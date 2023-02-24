Buhari-Osinbajo Support Groups Dump APC For PDP

Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari under the aegis of the Buhari-Yemi Osinbajo Nationwide Supporters Group have dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to join the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and work for the success of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential ticket.

Members of the group who announced their collective decision to ditch the ruling party asked Nigerians for forgiveness for “blindly supporting” the APC and installing an administration which has brought so much anguish.

The National Coordinator of the Support Group, Hon. Danjuma Fachiwe Gwoza announced this decision along with other group members at a press briefing in Abuja.

He said, “The members of the President Muhammadu Buhari/ Yemi Osinbajo Nationwide Supporters Group wish to officially decamp and transmute her operations to the Atiku/Okowa Nationwide Supporters Group under the directive of PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

“Our group is a formidable conglomerate of political sagacious like-minded individuals made of different supporters’ groups, such as Artisan Youth Organisations. However, our membership strength now stands at 9,313,846.

“We contributed immensely to the votes recorded by INEC, which saw the emergence of the Buhari/Osinbajo victory at polls in the 2015 and 2019 Presidential elections, respectively.

“The members of this conglomerate sincerely apologise to Nigerian, for our blind support given to the APC-led bankrupt government that has failed to deliver on her campaign promise to the electorates. This colossal failure has caused the Nation an unbearable quagmire.

“We hereby use this golden opportunity to appreciate the purposeful and profound leadership privilege accorded the group by Distinguished Senator Abubakar Mahdi and Deputy Director General, Technology and system(PCC).

“High Chief Raymond Dokpesi in his admonishing statement, encouraged the group to work assiduously to end this clueless era of the APC-led administration in Nigeria.”

It added: “Therefore, the group has embarked on a continuous train-the-trainers Voters’ Education Program, primarily designed to enhance the electoral fortune of the Atiku/Okowa campaign mercenary.

“Our members are strategically located within the thirty-six States of the Federation, including the FCT, seven hundred and seventy-four Local Government Areas and the electoral Wards spread across Nigeria.

“The said mercenary had been given requisite electioneering training that would guarantee the desired win-win result for Atiku/Okowa in the forthcoming 2023 Presidential election.

“The group’s mandate also is targeted at 93,454,008 prospective voting population in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, workers under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) have also endorsed Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, for Saturday’s presidential election.

National President of NULGE, Ambali Olatunji, announced the endorsement on behalf of the workers at the end of 2023 NULGE Week, Delta State Chapter, yesterday, in Asaba.

Olatunji, who was represented by the Vice President, South-south, Owoanam Akpanwa, was quoted in a statement, to have said the workers were encouraged to support the Atiku-Okowa ticket because of their positive disposition toward local government autonomy in the country.

They also endorsed the PDP Governorship Candidate and Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, saying that the speaker had all qualities to succeed Okowa as governor.

He disclosed that NULGE, at its National Executive Council meeting resolved that workers in the local government system should vote for only candidates that supported local government autonomy.

“Delta State is one of the few states that supported local government autonomy in the country and we have directed local government workers all over the country to vote for only candidates that support our quest for local government autonomy.

“It is on this note that I announce here that all local government workers have been directed to vote for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, as well as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly who is the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP for their support for local government autonomy,” he stated.

