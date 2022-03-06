News

Buhari: Osinbajo’ll be in charge during my medical checkup in London

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

President Muhammadu Buhari says Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will be in charge of the country during his medical trip to London, United Kingdom (UK).

The president departed Abuja on Sunday for his routine medical checkup in the UK.

Speaking to State House Correspondents before his departure at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, the president said he has capable hands to run the government in his absence.

“Well, I cannot claim to be doing the work alone. The government is fully represented; the Vice-President is there. Constitutionally when I’m away, he’s in charge. And the Secretary to the Government and then the Chief of Staff. So, I have no problem,” Buhari said.

It is, however, unclear if Buhari officially handed over to Osinbajo, as the president did not send a letter to the National Assembly as required by the constitution.

On the forthcoming national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Buhari expressed confidence that the programme will be successful.

“Well, they should wait and see. How did we come as a party to take power from the ruling party who had been there before us for so many years? So we have the capacity, everything will be alright,” the president added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Nasarawa lauds FG for citing waste recycling plant in state

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, LAFIA

TheNasarawaStategovernment has lauded the Federal Governmentforcitingawasterecyclingplant inLafia, thestatecapital.   Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Musa Abubakar, who disclosed this while briefing journalists after the state’s monthly sanitation exercise at the weekend, said construction work on the site would soon commence.   He disclosed that the waste recycling plant, which was capable of creating hundreds […]
News

UAE lifts ban on transit flights from Nigeria, India, others

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

From tomorrow, passengers from Nigeria, who wish to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) via a third country, can now do so as the UAE has lifted the ban on transit flights from Nigeria, India and Pakistan. Although, direct flight ban to UAE from Nigeria is still in place, the current development would, however, […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Drama as Reps, Amaechi disagree on Chinese loans

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

…Gbajabiamila intervenes, as Ossai, Oke disagree The continuation of the House of Representatives probe into $500 billion Chinese loans for railways in the country was on Monday marred in drama occasioned by a disagreement between the probe committee Chairman, Hon. Ossai Ossai and Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi. Trouble began when Chairman of the House […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica