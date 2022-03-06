Buhari: Osinbajo’ll be in charge during my medical checkup in London

President Muhammadu Buhari says Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will be in charge of the country during his medical trip to London, United Kingdom (UK).

The president departed Abuja on Sunday for his routine medical checkup in the UK.

Speaking to State House Correspondents before his departure at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, the president said he has capable hands to run the government in his absence.

“Well, I cannot claim to be doing the work alone. The government is fully represented; the Vice-President is there. Constitutionally when I’m away, he’s in charge. And the Secretary to the Government and then the Chief of Staff. So, I have no problem,” Buhari said.

It is, however, unclear if Buhari officially handed over to Osinbajo, as the president did not send a letter to the National Assembly as required by the constitution.

On the forthcoming national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Buhari expressed confidence that the programme will be successful.

“Well, they should wait and see. How did we come as a party to take power from the ruling party who had been there before us for so many years? So we have the capacity, everything will be alright,” the president added.

