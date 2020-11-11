News

Buhari, others mourn Balarabe Musa

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined a teeming number of prominent Nigerians in mourning former civilian governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, who died earlier Wednesday, aged 84.
The president in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Alhaji Musa reflected the passion and vigour that heralded Nigeria’s independence, which steadily translated into activism for return to democracy at the height of military interregnum and has remained steadfast in the call for good and inclusive governance.
“As the former governor goes home, the President affirms that he left a bold footprint on Nigeria’s democracy, and his role in promoting good governance and development will always be remembered and appreciated by posterity,” the statement said.
Buhari prayed that the almighty God will grant his soul eternal rest, and comfort his family, friends and associates.
Former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, described Musa’s death as a loss to the nation.
“The passing of H.E. Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa, a renowned statesman who fought for our return to democracy and a former Governor of Kaduna State is a great loss to the nation. I send my heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Kaduna State,” Saraki tweeted.
In the same vein, the senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani, said with the death of Musa, one of northern Nigeria’s foremost politician, Nigeria has lost a defender of the interest of the masses.
Sani, in a statement said: “It is with deep sense of loss but total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah that I received the news of the passing on of one of Nigeria’s foremost politicians and defender of the interests of the masses, His Excellency, Alh. Balarabe Musa, Former Governor of Kaduna State.
“Nigeria has indeed lost one of its most esteemed statesmen. He stood out in many respects: Statesman, frontline politician, public affairs analyst, administrator of note, acclaimed accountant, philanthropist and humanist. He will be sorely missed.”
Also, former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, described Musa as one of few honest leaders in Nigeria. “Painfully, Balarabe Musa, a nationalist and one of the few honest and courageous second generation of leaders in Nigeria is gone. His exit came at a time he is needed the most. We will miss him, but most importantly, his ideals of populism will be kept alive. May his soul RIP,” Fayose mourned.
Former Minister of Education, Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili, said Nigeria has lost the real voice of truth.
“In the death of Malam Balarabe Musa, our country just lost a real Voice of Truth. An unusual being in Nigerian Politics. He refused to conform to the rot. He’ll truly be missed by all who care to build a Just and Decent Nigeria. May God comfort his family and associates,” she tweeted.
Activist Ayo Obe in a tweet described the late politician as a pace-setter. “Balarabe Musa was a pace setter in thought, politics and action. The loss is not just to his family, but to the country in general, and to his political friends and associates. May he rest in peace,” she prayed.
For the Speaker Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani: “It’s sure a sad day as I just received the news of the passing on of Alh. Balarabe Musa, the former Governor of Kaduna State, May the Almighty Grant him Aljanatul firdaus, and give his family the fortitude to bear this great loss. AMEEN!”

