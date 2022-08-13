News

Buhari ought to seek Senate approval on N1.4bn aid to Niger Republic –Sekibo

The Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District, George Sekibo, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari, ought to have sought Senate approval before releasing the sum of N1. 4bn for the purchase of vehicles for Niger Republic. Sekibo, who stated this in an exclusive interview with Saturday Telegraph,however, pointed out that such assistance was not out of place, to help combat security threats in neighbouring countries.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain noted that failure to render such assistance to neighbouring countries, the crisis in the areas might spill over to Nigeria. His words: “Just like America has power to give aid to other countries of the world, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria also has power to give aid to other countries.

“The only mistake that is done here is that it is subject to Senate approval, and he did not bring it for that approval to be made. It is not as if it is wrong but it was not approved by the Senate. “So, there is nothing actually wrong in supporting them.

But such a thing, I don’t think that it needs Presidential approval alone, it also needs the approval of the National Assembly. Otherwise, I don’t see what is wrong in it. N1.4 billion is not what is disturbing Nigeria.” When asked if the action of President Buhari amounted to constitutional breach, the lawmaker said: “Yes, that’s what am saying; and that is so because he did not seek the approval of the National Assembly but what am saying is that there is nothing wrong with Nigeria supporting her neighbours.

 

