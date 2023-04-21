Buhari: Outcome of 2013 polls one of my outstanding achievements

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the peaceful outcome of the 2023 general elections as one of themostoutstandingachievements of his administration. The President made this declaration in a statement issued to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu. According to him, the outcome of the polls “will go down on record as one of the proudest achievements of my administration in addition to our neutrality in the conduct of the elections.”
