Buhari parleys European Council Chair on Okonjo-Iweala, others issues

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday held a video conference with Mr. Charles Michel, President of the European Council, during which the latter reiterated Europe’s support for Nigeria’s Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Buhari was leading Nigeria’s charge for Okonjo-Iweala, the country’s former Minister of Finance, to emerge as the first Black and female WTO DG.

The President thanked the European Council for its support for Nigeria’s candidate. Buhari also discussed during the issues bordering on debt relief for Africa, EU-African relations and recharge of the Lake Chad, which has currently shrunk to less than one-third of its usual size, and throwing about 130 million people who depend on the Lake into dire straits.

Recharge of the Lake Chad was an issue the Nigerian President had vigorously canvassed at diverse global fora in recent time. The President expressed appreciation to Michel for expected positive developments on the issues.

