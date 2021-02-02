News

Buhari parleys Moroccan monarch on gas pipeline, fertilizer production plant

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has engaged the Moroccan leader, King Mohammed VI, in discussion on joint efforts to realise strategic developmental projects, including Nigeria- Morocco Gas Pipeline and a fertilizer production plant.

 

According to a statement released to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President had a conversation with the Moroccan monarch on telephone in his country home in Daura, Katsina State, on Sunday.

 

Buhari had left for his Daura home on Friday to participate in the revalidation exercise of his All Progressives Congress (APC) in his ward and was billed to return to the Presidential Villa today.

 

Shehu disclosed that both leaders welcomed the positive and dynamic bilateral relations in all fields between the two nations since the King’s visit to Nigeria in December 2016, and Buhari’s visit to Morocco in June 2018.

 

Buhari and King Mohammed expressed determination to carry out, as soon as possible, the Nigeria- Morocco Gas Pipeline and construction of a fertilizer production plant in Nigeria.

 

Buhari, in the telephone conversation, also thanked the Moroccan monarch for support in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism. He equally expressed appreciation for the Kingdom’s support in education through scholarships and training.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

