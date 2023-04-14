Buhari performs Umrah ritual in Makkah

President Muhammadu Buhari has performed Umrah rituals, amid tight security, upon his arrival at the Grand Mosque in Makkah in the early hours of yesterday. According to a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President was received by a number of officials, including a delegation from the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and Nigerian Embassy staff. A day earlier in the second Holy City of Madina, Buhari had also visited and prayed at the Prophet’s Mosque. He arrived in the Kingdom on an eight-day official visit on Tuesday.

