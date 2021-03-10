Buhari: PH-Maiduguri rail project’’ll boost economy, create jobs

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, assured Nigerians that the Eastern narrow gauge railway project, which is being undertaken by the Federal Government, running from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri, would boost the nation’s economy, create jobs as well as ease transportation in the country.

Buhari gave this assurance in his virtual speech at the ground breaking ceremony for the Eastern narrow gauge railway project, Bonny Deep Seaport and Railway Industrial Park, which took place in Port Harcourt.

The narrow gauge railway project will transverse 13 states within the Eastern corridor, including all the five states in the South-East and Yobe, Kaduna, Plateau, Gombe, Nasarawa and Bauchi, among others.

Buhari noted that the objective of the project was to resuscitate the once vibrant railway transportation in the Eastern railway corridor of the country as well as to achieve contemporary demand for transport in the North-East and Southern geopolitical zones of the country.

Buhari reasoned that the nation’s aspiration for nationwide transport infrastructure and railways would be significantly enhanced by these three projects conceived to be integrated in their operations.

“The connection of the railway to a new seaport in Bonny Island and Railway Industrial Park, Port Harcourt is designed to increase the viability and boost transshipment of cargo and freight locally, across the West African sub-region and in the Continental Free Trade Area.

“The sum of the socioeconomic and environmental benefits of these projects includes creation of massive employment locally. “In addition, there will be further utilization of local contents and technology transfer, increase in internally generated revenue and would serve as a fulcrum for the achievement of the Federal Government’s planned Integrated Development Masterplan,” he said.

While urging industrialists, manufacturers and businesses within the zones to take maximum advantage of this infrastructure in planning for expansion and building new factories, Buhari said the projects, when completed, would raise Nigeria’s economy to the global stage while reaffirming its leading role in Africa.

He explained that the Port Harcourt to Maiduguri railway reconstruction project with new branch lines to Owerri, Imo State and Damaturu, Yobe State would resuscitate the once vibrant railway transportation in the Eastern railway corridor of the country.

“We are further expanding it to achieve contemporary demand for transport in the North-East and Southern geopolitical zones of the country. “It is also designed to link other standard gauge rail lines under construction through the provision of trans-shipment centres,” he said.

On the funding of the project, the President explained that 85 per cent of the cost would be funded through loan while the reminding 15 per cent would be Federal Government’s counterpart funding. The Bonny deep sea port and the Railway Industrial Park are to be constructed through direct investments from Chinese partners and international financing agencies.

These projects would serve transportation and supply chain network for domestic needs and export as well as support imports into the hinterland of the country through the new deep sea port in Bonny Island, he added.

“This improved port is designed to be a regional and international transport hub. In line with the global trends, the Railway Industrial Park will have the capability for processing exports of raw materials with value addition and also export of locally made goods.

“In planning this project, prudent use of resources has been given priority, as by this endeavour, Nigeria will retrieve the old narrow gauge that has been lying in neglect for years and bring it to full functional state commensurate to a national railway service at a rational price,” he said.

While requesting the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, to cut the tape and unveil the plaque for the projects on his behalf, the President assured the nation of prudent use of resources in executing the projects.

Earlier in his address, Amaechi disclosed that the Bonny deep sea port and Railway Industrial Park, Port Harcourt are being developed through direct investment by a conglomerate led by Messrs CCECC Nigeria Limited with a total investment portfolio of $700 million.

On the railway, he said upon completion, trains on the Port Harcourt – Maiduguri Eastern Narrow Gauge Railway will run at 60 – 80 kilometres per hour and 80 – 100 kilometres per hour for freight and passenger respectively.

“The Bonny deep sea port has a container terminal of 500,000 TEU (20 foot equivalent unit) per annum capacity and 100,000 DWT (deadweight tonnage) Berth.

“The Railway Industrial park, Port Harcourt would be supported by necessary infrastructure, including power, water, waste disposal, ICT and gas distribution as well as transportation, logistics centres and ancillaries,” he said.

