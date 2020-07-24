‘Buhari planning to cover up southern Kaduna killing

The running mate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last gubernatorial election in Kaduna State, Sunday Marshall Katung, yesterday accused President Muhammadu Buhari of a plot to cover up the killings in the southern part of the state. Katung, a House of Representatives member between 2015 and 2019, in a statement issued to journalists in Kaduna said: “The Presidency insinuates that the killings of its citizens, the people the President swore to protect, by bandits is a ‘revenge.’ “One would have ignored this deliberate plan at covering up the heinous atrocities meted systematically on southern Kaduna people, but the insensitivity and factual inaccuracies which have been repeated many times, especially at the Presidency level, lend themselves to an urgency to put the facts straight to avoid a misleading of citizens and the international community more so as the words of the president are deemed declaratory.” The former lawmaker said: “The Presidency must accept that it has failed woefully in its primary duty of protection of lives and property. Sadly, it is also failing to demonstrate empathy as a basic instinct required in the art of governance, especially in troubled times.”
