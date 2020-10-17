Buhari pleads for patience in nation’s devt processLabour

News

Buhari pleads for patience in nation's devt process

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has pleaded for patience and understanding of the nation’s development process, saying that such takes time. According to a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President made this plea while receiving Prof. Tijjani Muhammed-Bande, the country’s Permanent Representative to the UN at the State House.

