Buhari pleads with health workers to shelve strike actions

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…assures of settlement of their outstanding benefits

President Muhammadu Buhari has pleaded with the nation’s health workers to shelve their strikes and return to the negotiation table with the government to resolve their grievances. The President, who gave the assurance that their legitimate outstanding would be settled on verification, made this plea while receiving members of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

It would be recalled that members of the Nigerian Association of Medical Doctors (NARD) have refused all entreaties to end their ongoing strikes while the Joint Health Workers Union of Nigeria (JOHESU) and NMA were threatening to down tools too. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari pleaded with all health workers contemplating strikes to opt for settlement of issues by negotiation, no matter how long it takes. The President said lives of citizens that could be lost or damaged when doctors withdraw services were precious enough to be worth opting for peaceful resolution of differences.

While assuring that all outstanding benefits owed medical doctors would be cleared, after verifications, he noted that embarking on industrial action at a critical health period for the country and citizens was not a good option. “Protecting our citizens is not to be left to government alone, but taken as a collective responsibility, in which especially medical professionals play a critical role. Let me speak directly to the striking doctors. Embarking on industrial action at this time when Nigerians need you most is not the best action to take, no matter the grievances,” he said. The President pointed out that his administration had a good track record of paying all debts owed to government workers, pensioners and contractors adding that the government even revisited debts left by past administrations, once due verifications were done.

He told the doctors that the nation’s source of revenue had dwindled over the years due to the global pandemic. He added that despite recent improvement in economic growth, the government still faced fiscal challenges like most other countries in the world. In his remarks, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said the NMA had been playing a critical role in development of the health sector, especially in tackling pandemics, participating in policy formulation and population health. President of the NMA, Prof. Innocent A. Ujah, thanked the President for appointment of members into strategic positions in government, assent to the Medical Residency Act and immunization coverage. Ujah said the association was concerned with the industrial action embarked upon by doctors, and had been doing its best to alleviate the suffering of patients across the country, while appealing for an urgent resolution.

