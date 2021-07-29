Buhari pledges 50% budgetary increase in two years

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to increase the budget for the education sector by “50% over the next two years”.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari in a document titled, Heads of State Call to Action on Education Financing Ahead of the Global Education Summit signed as a form of commitment at the ongoing event in London, added that the budgetary allocation to the sector would be increased to as much as 100 percent, beyond global benchmark by 2025.

The summit, being cohosted by the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta, seeks to give opportunity to leaders to make five-year pledges to support GPE’s work to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories.

Buhari said: “I join my brother, His Excellency, Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya, to affirm our commitment to improve learning outcomes in our respective countries by ensuring equitable access to quality and inclusive education for all our citizens, with particular emphasis on the girl child.

“We fully endorse the call for more efficient use of resources and to significantly increase investment in education by strengthening institutions, promoting greater adoption of technology, building the capacities of our teachers and mobilizing additional financial resources through legal frameworks and deliberate intervention on a sustainable basis.

“In this regard, we commit to progressively increase our annual domestic education expenditure by 50% over the next two years and up to 100% by 2025 beyond the 20% global benchmark.

