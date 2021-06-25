News

Buhari pledges action on environmental degradation

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to take immediate action to curb environmental degradation in the oil producing region of the country. The President gave this assurance, according to his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, while receiving the National Executive of INC (Ijaw National Congress) led by Professor Benjamin Okaba.

The President, who commended the Ijaw leaders for their contributions to the security of their region and the unity of the country, also used the occasion to address some demands of the association on several issues including environmental degradation, restructuring, creation of states, allocation of operational licenses for marginal fields to Ijaw people, inauguration of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), among others On the Hydrocarbon Remediation Project, President Buhari said he had directed the Federal Ministry of Environment to ensure that the remediation efforts in Ogoni are implemented with a high percentage of local content and inclusion of the surrounding communities.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Bayelsa gov tasks Reps on PIB

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…says Niger Delta needs cleanup Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has called on members of the House of Representatives to expedite action on passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) as it would correct some of the injustices faced by oil producing states. Governor Diri made the call on Tuesday when members of the […]
News Top Stories

FDA: Painkillers during pregnancy can harm unborn baby

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned that taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) for aches and pains at 20 weeks or later in a pregnancy could raise the risk of complications. Specifically, the agency alerted that taking widely used painkillers can cause rare but serious kidney problems in the unborn baby, […]
News

US students found guilty of killing Italian policeman

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two US students have been found guilty of murdering a police officer in Italy following a year-long trial. Mario Cerciello Rega, 35, was stabbed to death as he investigated a drug deal gone wrong in central Rome in 2019, reports the BBC. Californian students Finnegan Lee Elder and Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth were both given […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica