Buhari pledges equity, fairness, justice to Itsekiris

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged equity, fairness and justice to Itsekiri in Delta State. This came as he extolled the patriotism of His Royal Majesty, Tsola Emiko, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri Kingdom while receiving the monarch and some of his chiefs at the Presidential Villa. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari said: “I’m grateful for your visit, and impressed by your patriotism. I’ve taken note of your requests, and will work on them as soon as politically possible,” President Buhari said. The Olu of Warri said the visit was to primarily thank the President for sending a high-powered delegation to his coronation as the 21st monarch of the Kingdom, “and for your kind felicitation, goodwill and solidarity.”
