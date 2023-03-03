Buhari pledges improved power supply

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that his government will deliver more projects in the power sector.

He made the promise while inaugurating the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant constructed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Commission Limited (NNPCL) to provide a solution for the incessant attacks on the power line by Boko Haram. Buhari said the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant is part of 4,000 megawatts for improved power supply, stressing over the last few years Boko Haram has destroyed the power line linking Maiduguri to Damaturu, Maiduguri Damboa throwing Maiduguri and his environs into darkness and that with the inauguration of the power plant.

He said: “I, therefore, direct the Ministry of Power and other relevant agencies, such as Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Nigerian Electrify Regulator Agency and etc to collaborate with the NNPCL to ensure Nigerians have access to electricity.” The NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer Mal Mele Kyari said the 30 megawatts power plant is part of the 50 megawatts designed to provide a solution for the incessant attacks on the power line by insurgents.

Buhari sympathized with the state over the fire that gutted the Maiduguri Monday Market. Governor Babagana Zulum said: “The Northeastern part of Nigeria and Borno State, in particular, was one of the worst in terms of security. Today Borno state is one of the secure state in Nigeria. “

Meanwhile, President Buhari has said his administration had worked hard to fulfil the promise of tackling the electricity challenges and had succeeded in laying the foundation for a strong, prosperous country through the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP). He noted that a key execution priority of the ERGP was ensuring national energy sufficiency for Nigerians.

The President said: ‘’The Maiduguri Emergency Power Project is part of an incremental 4,000MW of power generating assets that this administration embarked upon to improve national power supply and stimulate economic growth.

‘’The aggressive project strategy deployed to complete this project on schedule is a total reflection of Federal Government sensitivities in identifying and easing the plight of the Nigerians; particularly those recovering from the adverse impact of the insurgency in the North-East.”

He directed the Ministry of Power, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc., and Transmission Company of Nigeria to continue to collaborate with the NNPCL to ensure that millions of Nigerians access affordable electricity in the short term. Buhari thanked Governor Babagana Zulum for keeping his campaign promises to the people of the state.

He said the governor, who was seeking a second term in office, deserved to be re-elected because of the number of projects had delivered in the first four years

