Buhari pledges support as Nigeria plans to host cultural, tourism, literacy events

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised support for three major internationaleventsscheduled for Nigeria in October and November. According to him, theypresentthecountryanopportunity to showcase its rich heritage in culture, arts, tourism andentertainment as well as advancements in media freedom. Nigeria will be hosting the 2022 UNESCO Global Media, Information Literacy (MIL) Week in Abuja in October, the first Global Conference on CulturalTourismand Creative Industry in Lagos, as well as the 2nd Global Association of Literary Festivals Conference in Abeokuta in November. The Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina said in a release apart from the UNESCO event, that Nigeria would be hosting the first Global Conference on Cultural Tourism and Creative Industry in Lagos as well as the 2nd Global Association of Literary Festivals Conference in Abeokuta in November. Welcoming the decision by UNESCO, the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) and the Global Association of Literary Festivals to grant Nigeria the right to host the events, the President assured stakeholders and participants of the warmth and hospitality of the people of Nigeria. On MIL Week, Buhari expressed excitement that Nigeria is attracting positive international attention as a country that promotes media freedom and freedom of expression. At the first Global Conference on Cultural Tourism and Creative Industry, the President said the rapid growth of Nigeria’s film, fashion, music, and ICT sector, and the increase in international appeal and acceptance would continue to spur the government to devote more resources to the sector. Among other initiatives, he recalled that the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI) establishedbyhisadministration and managed by the CentralBankof Nigeria(CBN) in collaboration with theBankers’ Committee, had provided single-digit financing to many youngNigeriansinthefieldsof fashion, film, music and information Technology.
Related Articles
Sanwo-Olu, Odumosu, Ogunsan others attend 14th Annual Town Hall Meeting on Security
Sanwo-Olu, Odumosu, Ogunsan others attend 14th Annual Town Hall Meeting on Security In a bid to further address the security challenges in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other stakeholders attended the 14th annual town hall meeting on security. With the theme, “Lagos Security: Resilience in the Face of Adversity”, the event which […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nigeria needs sacrificial leadership, more active youth participation in politics, governance –Obi
Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has stated that Nigeria needs competent leaders with integrity, willing to make the much needed sacrifices for the turn-around, growth and development of the country, while calling on Nigerian youths to be more actively involved in politics and governance for the sake of their future. Obi made […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NCDC: Nigeria records 1,547 COVID-19 infections
The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated that Nigeria has recorded 1,547 cases of COVID-19 infections as of December 26, bringing the country’s total number of infections to 237,561 since the outbreak of the virus on February, 27, 2020. According to data issued by the Agency on Monday Sunday’s infections were recorded in nine […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)