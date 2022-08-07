News

Buhari pledges support as Nigeria set to host cultural, tourism, literacy events

Posted on Author  Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised support for three major international events scheduled for Nigeria in October and November.

 According to him, they present the country to showcase its rich heritage in culture, arts, tourism and entertainment as well as advancements in media freedom.

Nigeria will be hosting the 2022 UNESCO Global Media, Information Literacy (MIL) Week in Abuja in October, the first Global Conference on Cultural Tourism and Creative Industry in Lagos, as well as the 2nd Global Association of Literary Festivals Conference in Abeokuta in November.

The Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina said in a release

Welcoming the decision by UNESCO, the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) and the Global Association of Literary Festivals to grant Nigeria the right to host the events, the President assured stakeholders and participants of the warmth and hospitality of the people of Nigeria.

On MIL Week, Buhari expressed excitement that Nigeria is attracting positive international attention as a country that promotes media freedom and freedom of expression.

At the first Global Conference on Cultural Tourism and Creative Industry, the President said the rapid growth of Nigeria’s film, fashion, music, and ICT sector, and the increase in international appeal and acceptance would continue to spur the government to devote more resources to the sector.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

