News

Buhari pledges support for Turkey, Syria over earthquake

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has on behalf of Nigeria pledged support to offer support in any possible way to Turkey and Syria over a devastating earthquake in those countries.

This was revealed in a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina on Monday.

The President extended his heartfelt commiserations to the governments and people of Turkey and Syria, and those who lost family and friends in the devastating earthquake in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep.

He wished those injured a speedy recovery and assured that the prayers and thoughts of Nigerians were with the many affected by this severe disaster and its aftershocks.

The earthquake which registered 7.8 on the Richter scale has so far left more than 1, 900 people dead and more than 6, 000 wounded.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fear grips non-performing contractors in Anambra

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Contractors doing road contracts in Anambra State now live in fear following clues that more non- performing contractors may lose their jobs. It would be recalled that the contractor handling the Ekwulobia-Isuofia road lost his contract following the termination of his contract by Governor Charles Soludo yesterday. Checks by New Telegraph revealed that at construction […]
News

Group To Buhari: NDDC needs rejuvenation, resourceful manager

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

A pro-Niger Delta development organisation, Niger Delta Development Ambassadors (NDDA) has disclosed that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) needed a prudent and resourceful person as the Managing Director to oversee the region’s rapid growth. In an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, a copy of which was made available to New Telegraph in Akure, […]
News

Nurses, Midwives issue ultimatum over fuel, electricity prices

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has begun mobilisation of its members to down tools nationwide should the Federal Government fail to reverse hike prices of petrol and the electricity within the next 14 days. In a communique issued by the Central Working Committee of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), a directive […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica