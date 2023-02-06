Buhari pledges support for Turkey, Syria over earthquake

President Muhammadu Buhari has on behalf of Nigeria pledged support to offer support in any possible way to Turkey and Syria over a devastating earthquake in those countries.

This was revealed in a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina on Monday.

The President extended his heartfelt commiserations to the governments and people of Turkey and Syria, and those who lost family and friends in the devastating earthquake in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep.

He wished those injured a speedy recovery and assured that the prayers and thoughts of Nigerians were with the many affected by this severe disaster and its aftershocks.

The earthquake which registered 7.8 on the Richter scale has so far left more than 1, 900 people dead and more than 6, 000 wounded.

